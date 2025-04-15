Enbridge (ENB) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

Enbridge (ENB) closed the latest trading day at $44.28, indicating a +0.59% change from the previous session's end. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.17% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.39%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%.

Shares of the oil and natural gas transportation and power transmission company have appreciated by 1.2% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 10.33% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.94%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Enbridge in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on May 9, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.66, indicating a 2.94% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $9.34 billion, up 14.02% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $2.12 per share and a revenue of $33.61 billion, indicating changes of +6% and -13.77%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Enbridge. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.06% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. As of now, Enbridge holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Enbridge is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 20.74. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 15.62, so one might conclude that Enbridge is trading at a premium comparatively.

We can additionally observe that ENB currently boasts a PEG ratio of 4.15. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.72.

The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 155, putting it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.9% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Enbridge Inc (ENB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.