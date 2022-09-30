Enbridge (ENB) Acquires TGE to Expand Its Renewable Business

Enbridge Inc. ENB announced that it acquired Tri Global Energy (“TGE”) for $270 million and assumed its debt as part of plans to strengthen its renewable business.

TGE is a leading onshore wind developer in the United States, with a large pipeline of wind and solar energy projects under construction. The company will receive up to $50 million in additional payments upon the implementation of certain projects. TGE’s debt amounted to $17 million.

TGE has more than 8.7 gigawatts (GW) of projects, which are either operating, under development or financed across Texas, Nebraska, Illinois, Indiana, Virginia, Pennsylvania and Wyoming. The company will have 3 GW of projects brought into service by 2024-2028.

Enbridge is known for its pipeline network that transports huge quantities of Canada crude to the United States. Renewables currently comprise only 5% of ENB’s overall business. The company is focused on expanding its renewable portfolio.

The acquisition strengthens Enbridge’s renewable portfolio, with offshore wind farms in Europe and solar projects supplying power to its North America pipelines. The combination of TGE’s massive development pipeline and its renewable capabilities make this a synergistic investment for Enbridge to expand organically at attractive equity returns.

Enbridge invested billions of dollars in renewables and energy transmission projects, including onshore and offshore wind, utility-scale solar, geothermal, and hydroelectric energy. The company also develops solar projects to generate renewable power for its assets and operations. The latest acquisition enhances Enbridge’s ambition for renewable power and low carbon infrastructure.

Price Performance

Shares of Enbridge have underperformed the industry in the past six months. The stock has lost 18.2% compared with the industry’s 14.1% decline.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Enbridge currently carries a Zack Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors interested in the energy sector might look at the following companies that presently sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Range Resources Corporation RRC is among the top 10 natural gas producers in the United States. RRC’s board of directors authorized a $500-million share repurchase program, which is likely to be funded with the company’s free cash flow.

Range Resources has witnessed upward earnings estimate revisions for 2022 and 2023 in the past 30 days. The company currently has a Zacks Style Score of A for Growth and Momentum, and B for Value. RRC is expected to see earnings growth of 171.8% in 2022.

Liberty Energy LBRT offers hydraulic fracturing services to onshore upstream energy companies across multiple basins in North America. LBRT’s debt-to-capitalization stands at just 16% compared with many of its peers, which are hugely burdened with debts, accounting for around 50% of their total capital structure.

Liberty Energy has witnessed upward earnings estimate revisions for 2022 and 2023 in the past 60 days. The company currently has a Zacks Style Score of A for Growth and B for Value. LBRT is expected to see an earnings surge of 277.5% in 2022.

Murphy USA Inc. MUSA is a leading independent retailer of motor fuel and convenience merchandise in the United States. MUSA remains committed to returning excess cash to its shareholders through continued share buyback programs. The fuel retailer approved a repurchase authorization of up to $1 billion, which will commence once the existing $500-million authorization expires and be completed by Dec 31, 2026.

Murphy USA witnessed upward earnings estimate revisions for 2022 and 2023 in the past 30 days. The company currently has a Zacks Style Score of B for Value, Growth and Momentum. MUSA is expected to see an earnings surge of 61.5% in 2022.

This Little-Known Semiconductor Stock Could Be Your Portfolio’s Hedge Against Inflation

Everyone uses semiconductors. But only a small number of people know what they are and what they do. If you use a smartphone, computer, microwave, digital camera or refrigerator (and that’s just the tip of the iceberg), you have a need for semiconductors. That’s why their importance can’t be overstated and their disruption in the supply chain has such a global effect. But every cloud has a silver lining. Shockwaves to the international supply chain from the global pandemic have unearthed a tremendous opportunity for investors. And today, Zacks' leading stock strategist is revealing the one semiconductor stock that stands to gain the most in a new FREE report. It's yours at no cost and with no obligation.>>Yes, I Want to Help Protect My Portfolio During the Recession



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Range Resources Corporation (RRC): Free Stock Analysis Report



Enbridge Inc (ENB): Free Stock Analysis Report



Murphy USA Inc. (MUSA): Free Stock Analysis Report



Liberty Energy Inc. (LBRT): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.