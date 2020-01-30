US Markets

Enbridge defends plan to sell capacity on Mainline oil network

Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DAN RIEDLHUBER

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Canadian pipeline company Enbridge Inc said on Thursday that its plan to sell nearly all capacity on the Mainline oil network for the long term is fair to shippers of all types. "We went to great lengths to make sure every producer, big or small, has a chance to be involved," Chief Executive Al Monaco said at a CIBC investor conference in Banff, Alberta. (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba) ((rod.nickel@tr.com; Twitter: @RodNickel_Rtrs; 1-204-230-6043;)) Keywords: ENBRIDGE INC PIPELINE/OIL (URGENT)

