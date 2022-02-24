Enbridge Cumulative Redeemable Preference Shares, Series R Yield Pushes Past 5.5%

In trading on Thursday, shares of Enbridge Inc's Cumulative Redeemable Preference Shares, Series R (TSX: ENB-PRT.TO) were yielding above the 5.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.0182), with shares changing hands as low as $18.50 on the day. As of last close, ENB.PRT was trading at a 24.44% discount to its liquidation preference amount. It should be noted that the preferred shares are convertible.

The chart below shows the one year performance of ENB.PRT shares, versus ENB:

Below is a dividend history chart for ENB.PRT, showing historical dividend payments on Enbridge Inc's Cumulative Redeemable Preference Shares, Series R:

In Thursday trading, Enbridge Inc's Cumulative Redeemable Preference Shares, Series R (TSX: ENB-PRT.TO) is currently down about 1.8% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: ENB.TO) are trading flat.

