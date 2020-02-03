Enbridge Cumulative Redeemable Preference Shares, Series P Shares Cross 3% Yield Mark

In trading on Monday, shares of Enbridge Inc's Cumulative Redeemable Preference Shares, Series P (TSX: ENB-PRP.TO) were yielding above the 3% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.0948), with shares changing hands as low as $16.31 on the day. As of last close, ENB.PRP was trading at a 34.76% discount to its liquidation preference amount. It should be noted that the preferred shares are convertible.

The chart below shows the one year performance of ENB.PRP shares, versus ENB:

Below is a dividend history chart for ENB.PRP, showing historical dividend payments on Enbridge Inc's Cumulative Redeemable Preference Shares, Series P:

In Monday trading, Enbridge Inc's Cumulative Redeemable Preference Shares, Series P (TSX: ENB-PRP.TO) is currently trading flat on the day, while the common shares (TSX: ENB.TO) are up about 1.6%.

