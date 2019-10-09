Markets

Enbridge Cumulative Redeemable Preference Shares, Series H Shares Cross 3% Yield Mark

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Enbridge Inc's Cumulative Redeemable Preference Shares, Series H (TSX: ENB-PRH.TO) were yielding above the 3% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.094), with shares changing hands as low as $14.36 on the day. As of last close, ENB.PRH was trading at a 42.16% discount to its liquidation preference amount. It should be noted that the preferred shares are convertible.

The chart below shows the one year performance of ENB.PRH shares, versus ENB:

Below is a dividend history chart for ENB.PRH, showing historical dividend payments on Enbridge Inc's Cumulative Redeemable Preference Shares, Series H:

In Wednesday trading, Enbridge Inc's Cumulative Redeemable Preference Shares, Series H (TSX: ENB-PRH.TO) is currently down about 0.4% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: ENB.TO) are up about 1%.

