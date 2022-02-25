Enbridge Cumulative Redeemable Preference Shares, Series F Shares Cross 6% Yield Mark

In trading on Friday, shares of Enbridge Inc's Cumulative Redeemable Preference Shares, Series F (TSX: ENB-PRF.TO) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.1722), with shares changing hands as low as $19.50 on the day. As of last close, ENB.PRF was trading at a 21.52% discount to its liquidation preference amount. It should be noted that the preferred shares are convertible.

The chart below shows the one year performance of ENB.PRF shares, versus ENB:

Below is a dividend history chart for ENB.PRF, showing historical dividend payments on Enbridge Inc's Cumulative Redeemable Preference Shares, Series F:

In Friday trading, Enbridge Inc's Cumulative Redeemable Preference Shares, Series F (TSX: ENB-PRF.TO) is currently up about 0.5% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: ENB.TO) are up about 1.9%.

