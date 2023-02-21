Enbridge Cumulative Redeemable Preference Shares, Series D Shares Cross 6% Yield Mark

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Enbridge Inc's Cumulative Redeemable Preference Shares, Series D (TSX: ENB-PRD.TO) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.115), with shares changing hands as low as $18.56 on the day. As of last close, ENB.PRD was trading at a 25.40% discount to its liquidation preference amount. It should be noted that the preferred shares are convertible.

The chart below shows the one year performance of ENB.PRD shares, versus ENB:

Below is a dividend history chart for ENB.PRD, showing historical dividend payments on Enbridge Inc's Cumulative Redeemable Preference Shares, Series D:

In Tuesday trading, Enbridge Inc's Cumulative Redeemable Preference Shares, Series D (TSX: ENB-PRD.TO) is currently off about 0.4% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: ENB.TO) are off about 1.6%.

Click here to find out which 9 other Canadian dividend stocks just recently went ''on sale'' and crossed into new yield territory »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.