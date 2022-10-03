Enbridge CEO Monaco to step down

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Canadian pipeline operator Enbridge Inc ENB.TO said on Monday Al Monaco will step down as its chief executive officer and president, effective Jan. 1 next year, and Greg Ebel will succeed him.

