Enbridge Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for ENB

In trading on Thursday, shares of Enbridge Inc (TSX: ENB.TO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $41.18, changing hands as low as $41.01 per share. Enbridge Inc shares are currently trading off about 0.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ENB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ENB's low point in its 52 week range is $33.06 per share, with $57.32 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $41.25.

Click here to find out which 9 other Canadian stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.