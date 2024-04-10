Enbridge Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Enbridge Inc (TSX: ENB.TO ) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $47.21, changing hands as low as $47.06 per share. Enbridge Inc shares are currently trading off about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ENB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ENB's low point in its 52 week range is $42.75 per share, with $54.05 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $47.24.

