Enbridge Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for ENB

In trading on Thursday, shares of Enbridge Inc (TSX: ENB.TO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $41.84, changing hands as high as $42.04 per share. Enbridge Inc shares are currently trading up about 0.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ENB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ENB's low point in its 52 week range is $33.06 per share, with $57.32 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $41.77.

