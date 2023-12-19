Enbridge Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for ENB

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Enbridge Inc (Symbol: ENB) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $35.93, changing hands as high as $36.05 per share. Enbridge Inc shares are currently trading up about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ENB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ENB's low point in its 52 week range is $31.03 per share, with $42.11 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $35.87.

