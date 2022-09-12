Enbridge Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for ENB

In trading on Monday, shares of Enbridge Inc (Symbol: ENB) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $42.75, changing hands as high as $42.90 per share. Enbridge Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ENB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ENB's low point in its 52 week range is $36.205 per share, with $47.67 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $42.83.

