US Markets
ENB

Enbridge begins construction of new solar facility in Pennsylvania

Contributor
Anjishnu Mondal Reuters
Published

Enbridge Inc said on Friday it has begun construction of the Heidlersburg solar project in Tyrone Township, Pennsylvania designed to use solar panels to help power its natural gas pipeline operations.

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Enbridge Inc ENB.TOsaid on Friday it has begun construction of the Heidlersburg solar project in Tyrone Township, Pennsylvania designed to use solar panels to help power its natural gas pipeline operations.

Construction work on the privately funded about $6.5 million project began in November 2020, with operations expected to begin in the second quarter 2021, the company said in a statement.

The Heidlersburg solar project will produce 2.5 megawatts of solar energy and will contribute towards company's emission reduction targets, which includes achieving net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

.

(Reporting by Anjishnu Mondal in Bengaluru; editing by Diane Craft)

((anjishnu.mondal@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; Outside U.S. +91 80 61822715; Reuters Messaging: anjishnu.mondal.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ENB

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular