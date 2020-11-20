Enbridge begins construction of new solar facility in Pennsylvania

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Enbridge Inc ENB.TOsaid on Friday it has begun construction of the Heidlersburg solar project in Tyrone Township, Pennsylvania designed to use solar panels to help power its natural gas pipeline operations.

Construction work on the privately funded about $6.5 million project began in November 2020, with operations expected to begin in the second quarter 2021, the company said in a statement.

The Heidlersburg solar project will produce 2.5 megawatts of solar energy and will contribute towards company's emission reduction targets, which includes achieving net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

.

(Reporting by Anjishnu Mondal in Bengaluru; editing by Diane Craft)

((anjishnu.mondal@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; Outside U.S. +91 80 61822715; Reuters Messaging: anjishnu.mondal.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.