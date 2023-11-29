Enbridge Backs Annual Guidance; Lifts Dividend

(RTTNews) - (Figures are in Canadian Dollar)

Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO), a Canadian pipeline and energy company, on Wednesday initiated guidance for the full-year 2024.

In addition, the company has increased its annualized quarterly dividend.

For 2024, the Enbridge projects to post adjusted EBITDA of $16.6 to $17.2 billion. This range reflects the company's 4 percent growth relative to the midpoint of our 2023 guidance range.

For the full-year 2023, Enbridge has reaffirmed EBITDA guidance of $15.9 billion to $16.5 billion.

The energy firm has announced that the quarterly per share dividend for 2024 will be increased by 3.1 percent to $0.915 from $0.8875, commencing with the dividend payable on March 1, 2024, to shareholders of record on February 15, 2024.

