Enbridge asked to add potential oilspill analysis for Line 3 pipeline project

Shariq Khan Reuters
Enbridge Inc needs to add an analysis of potential oil spills into Lake Superior watershed and submit a revised environmental impact statement (EIS) to proceed with its Line 3 pipeline replacement project, a Minnesota regulator said on Tuesday.

The Minnesota Public Utilities Commission was ordered to revise Enbridge's EIS for the Line 3 project in June after a court determined the previous assessment was inadequate.

Enbridge will have to submit its revised EIS with the required analysis within 60 days, the commission said.

