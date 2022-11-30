Markets
Enbridge Appoints Pamela Carter To Succeed Greg Ebel As Chair, Effective Jan. 1

November 30, 2022 — 07:32 am EST

(RTTNews) - Energy company Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO, ENB) announced Wednesday Pamela Carter as Chair of the Board effective January 1, 2023. The appointment is coincident with the appointment of current Board Chair, Greg Ebel, as President & CEO on the same date.

Ebel succeeds retiring President and CEO, Al Monaco.

Carter has served as a director of the Enbridge Board since 2017 and with a predecessor company since 2007. Most recently, she has served as Chair of the Human Resources & Compensation Committee of the Board, member of the Sustainability and Safety & Reliability Committees and as a former Chair of the Governance Committee.

Carter is currently a member of the Board of Directors of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. and Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. She has also served as a director of railway company CSX Corp.

She was President of Cummins Distribution Business from 2008 until her retirement in 2015.

