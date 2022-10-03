Enbridge Appoints Greg Ebel As CEO To Succeed Al Monaco

(RTTNews) - Enbridge Inc. (ENB), a Canadian pipeline company, said on Monday that it has appointed its Board Chair Greg Ebel as President and Chief Executive Officer. Ebel will succeed Al Monaco, who is retiring as President and CEO with effect from January 1, 2023.

Since 2017, Ebel has been serving as Chair of the Board. Previously, he had worked as Chairman, President, and CEO for Spectra Energy from 2009 to February 2017.

Commenting on Ebel, Monaco, said: "… His leadership at Spectra built it into one of the premier North American gas infrastructure businesses, and over the last five years, his Board oversight has been highly supportive of Enbridge's strategy and execution."

