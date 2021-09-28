Enbridge and Vanguard announce renewable natural gas partnership

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Canada's pipeline operator Enbridge Inc ENB.TO said on Tuesday it will purchase two billion cubic feet (bcf) of renewable natural gas (RNG) from Vanguard Renewables.

Enbridge added that it would invest about $100 million in RNG upgrading equipment to convert the farm derived RNG into pipeline quality renewable natural gas.

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

