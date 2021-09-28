US Markets
ENB

Enbridge and Vanguard announce renewable natural gas partnership

Contributor
Arunima Kumar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Canada's pipeline operator Enbridge Inc said on Tuesday it will purchase two billion cubic feet (bcf) of renewable natural gas (RNG) from Vanguard Renewables.

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Canada's pipeline operator Enbridge Inc ENB.TO said on Tuesday it will purchase two billion cubic feet (bcf) of renewable natural gas (RNG) from Vanguard Renewables.

Enbridge added that it would invest about $100 million in RNG upgrading equipment to convert the farm derived RNG into pipeline quality renewable natural gas.

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Arunima.Kumar@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/Aru_Kumar94 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ENB

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular