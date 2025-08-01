Markets
ENB

Enbridge Again Reaffirms FY25 Outlook; Declares Dividend - Update

August 01, 2025 — 08:11 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Friday, Enbridge, Inc. (ENB, ENB.TO) again reaffirmed its distributable cash flow or DCF and adjusted EBITDA guidance for the full-year 2025.

For fiscal 2025, the company continues to project DCF in a range of $5.50 to $5.90 per share and adjusted EBITDA between $19.4 billion and $20.0 billion.

The Company also reaffirmed its 2023 to 2026 near-term growth outlook of 7 to 9 percent for adjusted EBITDA growth, 4 to 6 percent for adjusted earnings per share growth and approximately 3 percent for DCF per share growth.

Post 2026, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted earnings per share and DCF per share are all expected to grow by approximately 5 percent annually.

Enbridge's Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.9425 per share on its common shares, payable on September 1, 2025 to shareholders of record on August 15, 2025.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ENB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.