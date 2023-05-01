News & Insights

Enbridge acquires gas storage facility in British Columbia for $295 million

May 01, 2023 — 07:34 am EDT

Written by Sourasis Bose for Reuters ->

May 1 (Reuters) - Canadian pipeline operator Enbridge Inc ENB.TO said on Monday it would acquire Aitken Creek natural gas storage facility in British Columbia (B.C.) from FortisBC Holdings Inc for C$400 million ($294.68 million).

Aitken Creek Storage is an underground reservoir located in the Montney area, one of Canada's most attractive oil regions.

The storage facility, which is connected to all three major long-haul natural gas transportation lines in Western Canada including Enbridge's Westcoast Pipeline and Alliance Pipeline, has a working storage capacity of 77 billion cubic feet, the company said.

The transaction is expected to close this year.

The Canadian province of B.C. is witnessing a flurry of LNG projects as the world tries to secure alternatives to Russian gas supply following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

($1 = 1.3574 Canadian dollars)

