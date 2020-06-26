Enbridge : MPUC Rules Line 3 Replacement Project' EIS, Certificate Of Need And Route Permit Valid

(RTTNews) - Enbridge Inc. (ENB, ENB.TO) said that the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission or MPUC voted to deny petitions for reconsideration filed on May 21, 2020 in the Line 3 Replacement Project or L3RP environmental impact statement or EIS, certificate of need or CN and route permit or RP dockets.

"The MPUC's decision to deny the petitions for reconsideration is yet another important step forward for the Line 3 Replacement Project," said Vern Yu, Enbridge Executive Vice-President and President, Liquids Pipelines.

The company noted that L3RP not only meets Minnesota's energy needs, it replaces an aging pipeline with one built to the newest standards and using modern construction techniques.

L3RP is a shovel-ready, US$2.9 billion private investment that will bring 4,200 union construction jobs, millions of dollars in local spending and tax revenues at a time when Northern Minnesota needs it most.

