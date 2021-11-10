ENBL Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Enable Midstream Partners L.P. (Symbol: ENBL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $7.81, changing hands as low as $7.78 per share. Enable Midstream Partners L.P. shares are currently trading down about 3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ENBL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ENBL's low point in its 52 week range is $4.79 per share, with $9.91 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $7.81.

