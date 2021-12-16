ENBD REIT refinances entire debt with $200 million syndicated facility

DUBAI, Dec 16 (Reuters) - ENBD REIT ENBDREIT.DI, a real estate investment trust set up by the asset management arm of Dubai's biggest lender, said on Thursday it has refinanced its entire debt with a syndicated facility worth $200 million through Emirates NBD ENBD.DU and Commercial Bank of Dubai CBD.DU.

The Murabaha facility, a shariah-compliant structure, was syndicated by Emirates NBD Capital, Emirates NBD's investment banking arm.

ENBD REIT's debt facilities comprise $45 million from Standard Chartered and $150 million from Mashreq. Consolidating the outstanding debt will improve the REIT's capital structure and cut financing costs, it said.

"The 5-year facility is profit only and includes a cross currency swap to improve overall pricing. The improved profit margin is likely to result in over USD 7 million of savings on ENBD REIT's financing costs over the term of the facility," ENBD REIT said in a statement.

Ahmed Al Qassim, group head of corporate and institutional banking at Emirates NBD, said ENBD REIT took advantage of market conditions to "optimise its profile".

(Reporting by Yousef Saba; editing by Jason Neely)

((Yousef.Saba@thomsonreuters.com; +971562166204; https://twitter.com/YousefSaba))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.