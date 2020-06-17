ENB vs. WMB: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?

Investors interested in Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines stocks are likely familiar with Enbridge (ENB) and Williams Companies, Inc. The (WMB). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look.

There are plenty of strategies for discovering value stocks, but we have found that pairing a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system produces the best returns. The Zacks Rank is a proven strategy that targets companies with positive earnings estimate revision trends, while our Style Scores work to grade companies based on specific traits.

Right now, Enbridge is sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Williams Companies, Inc. The has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold). Investors should feel comfortable knowing that ENB likely has seen a stronger improvement to its earnings outlook than WMB has recently. But this is just one piece of the puzzle for value investors.

Value investors are also interested in a number of tried-and-true valuation metrics that help show when a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

The Style Score Value grade factors in a variety of key fundamental metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a number of other key stats that are commonly used by value investors.

ENB currently has a forward P/E ratio of 16.85, while WMB has a forward P/E of 23.40. We also note that ENB has a PEG ratio of 1.75. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. WMB currently has a PEG ratio of 4.68.

Another notable valuation metric for ENB is its P/B ratio of 1.35. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, WMB has a P/B of 1.54.

These are just a few of the metrics contributing to ENB's Value grade of B and WMB's Value grade of C.

ENB stands above WMB thanks to its solid earnings outlook, and based on these valuation figures, we also feel that ENB is the superior value option right now.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.