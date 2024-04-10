ENB Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Enbridge Inc (Symbol: ENB) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $34.97, changing hands as low as $34.42 per share. Enbridge Inc shares are currently trading off about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ENB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ENB's low point in its 52 week range is $31.03 per share, with $40.30 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $34.60.

Click here to find out which 9 other energy stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.