ENB Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Enbridge Inc (Symbol: ENB) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $42.62, changing hands as low as $42.41 per share. Enbridge Inc shares are currently trading down about 1.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ENB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ENB's low point in its 52 week range is $36.205 per share, with $47.67 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $42.48.

Click here to find out which 9 other energy stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.