ENB Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Enbridge Inc (Symbol: ENB) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $31.24, changing hands as high as $31.45 per share. Enbridge Inc shares are currently trading up about 4.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ENB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ENB's low point in its 52 week range is $22.57 per share, with $43.15 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $31.31.

