ENB Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Enbridge Inc (TSX: ENB.TO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $55.26, changing hands as high as $55.64 per share. Enbridge Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ENB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ENB's low point in its 52 week range is $46.88 per share, with $59.69 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $55.54.

