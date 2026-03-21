ENAVATE's Zenas Bio Pharma add Is a Footnote — The Obexelimab Pipeline Is What to Watch

Key Points

ENAVATE Added 157,800 shares of Zenas BioPharma worth an estimated $5.19 million (based on quarterly average price).

The quarter-end position value increased by $58.80 million, reflecting both trading and stock price movement.

The transaction represented a 1.02% change relative to the fund’s $506.78 million 13F reportable assets under management.

After the trade, ENAVATE held 3,919,159 shares of Zenas BioPharma valued at $142.30 million at quarter-end.

Zenas BioPharma now accounts for 28.08% of reported AUM, making it the fund's largest holding.

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On February 17, 2026, ENAVATE Sciences GP, LLC disclosed a buy of 157,800 shares of Zenas BioPharma (NASDAQ:ZBIO), an estimated $5.19 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.

ENAVATE Sciences added 157,800 shares of Zenas BioPharma, an estimated $5.19 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.

The quarter-end value of the Zenas BioPharma position increased by approximately $58.80 million, reflecting both the share purchase and stock price movement during the quarter.

The transaction represented a 1.02% change relative to ENAVATE's $506.78 million in 13F reportable AUM.

After the trade, ENAVATE held 3,919,159 shares of Zenas BioPharma valued at $142.30 million at quarter-end.

Zenas BioPharma now accounts for 28.08% of ENAVATE's reportable AUM, making it the fund's largest holding.

What happened

According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated February 17, 2026, ENAVATE Sciences GP, LLC increased its holding in Zenas BioPharma by 157,800 shares during the quarter. The estimated transaction value is approximately $5.19 million, calculated using the average closing price for the quarter. The quarter-end value of the stake rose by $58.80 million, a figure that reflects both the share purchase and price appreciation.

What else to know

This was a buy, bringing the Zenas BioPharma position to 28.1% of the fund’s 13F reportable AUM as of December 31, 2025.

Top holdings after the filing: NASDAQ: ZBIO: $142.30 million(28.1% of AUM) NASDAQ:IMNM: $102.43 million (20.21% of AUM) NASDAQ:SION: $101.95 million (20.12% of AUM) NASDAQ:UPB: $66.78 million (13.18% of AUM) NASDAQ:CMPX: $41.82 million (8.25% of AUM)

As of March 20 2026, shares of Zenas BioPharma were priced at $22.30, up 167% versus one year earlier, outperforming the S&P 500 by 152 percentage points over that period.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close March 20 2026) $22.30 Market Capitalization $932.9 million Revenue (TTM) $10.00 million Net Income (TTM) ($377.70 million)

Company snapshot

Develops and commercializes immunology-based therapies, with a pipeline including obexelimab (lead candidate), ZB002, ZB004, ZB001, and ZB005 targeting autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.

Operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical business model; products are currently in clinical development.

Headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, with a focus on rare immunological diseases and monoclonal antibody innovation.

Zenas BioPharma is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in transformative therapies for autoimmune and rare immunological diseases. The company leverages a robust pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and fusion proteins to address significant unmet medical needs. With a focus on innovation and strategic development partnerships, Zenas BioPharma aims to establish a competitive edge in the global immunology therapeutics market.

What this transaction means for investors

Zenas BioPharma entered the quarter as ENAVATE's largest holding at roughly $83.5 million — the $5.19 million buy is almost beside the point. By quarter-end the position had grown to $142 million, reflecting both the new shares and a significant price run.

ENAVATE runs its portfolio like a curated clinical-stage biotech watchlist — not diversifying, but making high-conviction calls on specific science and waiting for binary outcomes. That's a very different risk posture than most individual investors carry.

For Fools watching Zenas directly, the next few quarters are event-dense. The company plans to submit a BLA to the FDA for obexelimab in IgG4-RD in Q2 2026, with Phase 2 lupus data expected by year-end. It just secured $250 million in non-dilutive financing from Pharmakon, though several tranches are contingent on hitting regulatory milestones — so the Q2 BLA submission matters more than it might appear. Auditors have flagged going concern risk, standard for pre-commercial biotechs but worth monitoring here given how much depends on that FDA outcome. ENAVATE staying in is worth noting, but the pipeline is what Fools should be watching.

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Seena Hassouna has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.