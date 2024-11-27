News & Insights

ENAV SpA Expands Global Presence with Nepal Deal

November 27, 2024 — 01:51 pm EST

Enav SpA (IT:ENAV) has released an update.

ENAV SpA is expanding its global reach by securing a contract with the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal for its advanced aeronautical information management systems. This agreement is part of ENAV’s broader international strategy, as the company has also acquired new customers in countries like Fiji, the Dominican Republic, and Tunisia. With a presence in about 100 countries, ENAV continues to bolster its position as a leader in the air traffic management sector.

