Enauta Participacoes (ENAT3) Price Target Increased by 6.24% to 19.62

The average one-year price target for Enauta Participacoes (ENAT3) has been revised to 19.62 / share. This is an increase of 6.24% from the prior estimate of 18.47 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 14.14 to a high of 28.35 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 25.07% from the latest reported closing price of 15.69 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 41 funds or institutions reporting positions in Enauta Participacoes. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 5.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ENAT3 is 0.15%, an increase of 25.04%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.00% to 16,717K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FEDDX - Fidelity Emerging Markets Discovery Fund holds 3,049K shares representing 1.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,573K shares, representing an increase of 15.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENAT3 by 14.08% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 1,548K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,161K shares, representing an increase of 24.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENAT3 by 63.83% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 1,453K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,325K shares, representing an increase of 8.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENAT3 by 32.25% over the last quarter.

TAISX - TIAA-CREF Quant International Small-Cap Equity Fund Advisor Class holds 1,382K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,276K shares, representing an increase of 7.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENAT3 by 32.25% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,125K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

