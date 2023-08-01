Enauta Participacoes (ENAT3) Price Target Decreased by 5.99% to 17.71

The average one-year price target for Enauta Participacoes (ENAT3) has been revised to 17.71 / share. This is an decrease of 5.99% from the prior estimate of 18.84 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 13.94 to a high of 22.05 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 28.31% from the latest reported closing price of 13.80 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 40 funds or institutions reporting positions in Enauta Participacoes. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 4.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ENAT3 is 0.11%, a decrease of 9.37%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.82% to 15,767K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FEDDX - Fidelity Emerging Markets Discovery Fund holds 2,573K shares representing 0.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,403K shares, representing an increase of 6.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENAT3 by 25.69% over the last quarter.

GOFIX - GMO Resources Fund Class III holds 1,412K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 1,325K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

TAISX - TIAA-CREF Quant International Small-Cap Equity Fund Advisor Class holds 1,276K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,336K shares, representing a decrease of 4.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENAT3 by 22.60% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 1,161K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,178K shares, representing a decrease of 1.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENAT3 by 18.41% over the last quarter.

