Enauta acquires 23% stake in Campos Basin oil fields for $150 mln

Credit: REUTERS/TURAR KAZANGAPOV

December 25, 2023 — 07:29 pm EST

Written by Marcela Ayres for Reuters ->

Dec 25 (Reuters) - Brazilian oil company Enauta said on Monday it acquired the entire 23% stake held by QatarEnergy Brasil Ltda in some oil fields in the Campos Basin for a total value of $150 million.

In a securities filing, the company said that the transaction to acquire a stake in the Abalone, Ostra, and Argonauta oil fields, components of the so-called Parque das Conchas, was dated July 1, 2023, with $15 million disbursed at the signing.

The remaining amount will be paid in three installments, Enauta said, indicating that the deal still requires approval by Brazil's oil regulator ANP and antitrust watchdog CADE.

Parque das Conchas is operated by Shell, which holds a 50% stake, while the remaining 27% is owned by the Indian company ONGC.

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

((marcela.ayres@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-2444;))

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day.
