Enanta's Oral Antiviral Shows Key Benefit For High-Risk Adults With RSV In Phase 2b Trial; Stock Up

(RTTNews) - Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ENTA) has reported topline data from its RSVHR study of Zelicapavir, demonstrating a clinically meaningful benefit in high-risk adults infected with RSV.

RSVHR is a phase 2b placebo-controlled study evaluating the efficacy and safety of lead drug candidate Zelicapavir in outpatient adults with acute RSV infection who are at high risk of complications, including the elderly and/or those with congestive heart failure (CHF), chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) or asthma.

In the study, a total of 29 parameters, including 13 RSV symptoms, four of which are symptoms of lower respiratory tract disease (LRTD), and three other components of disease impact (daily activities, emotions, and social relationships), were assessed.

The time to resolution of the LRTD subset of four symptoms to mild was the primary endpoint, which was not met in the trial. However, a clinically meaningful improvement in time to complete resolution of all 13 RSV symptoms was observed for Zelicapavir compared to placebo. On average, patients in the overall efficacy population recovered 2.2 days faster, while those in the HR3 subgroup - patients with congestive heart failure (CHF), chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), or aged 75 and older, who made up 81% of the efficacy population - experienced an even greater benefit, recovering 6.7 days sooner.

Zelicapavir also showed an improvement in time to complete resolution on the 29-parameter total RiiQ symptom scale, with patients in the overall group recovering 3.6 days sooner and those in the HR3 group recovering 7.2 days sooner compared to those on placebo, the company noted.

Commenting on the results, Scott T. Rottinghaus, Chief Medical Officer of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, said, "We are highly encouraged by these results from our phase 2b trial of zelicapavir in high-risk adults infected with RSV. This represents the first time an RSV antiviral treatment has demonstrated a clinically meaningful benefit in these high-risk adult outpatients. These data demonstrate the potential for zelicapavir to reduce the duration of RSV symptoms in high-risk adults who face an increased risk of hospitalization or death from this virus."

