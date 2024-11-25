Enanta reports Q4 EPS ($1.36), consensus (92c)

Reports Q4 revenue $14.6M, consensus $17.83M. “Our fiscal fourth quarter was an exciting time for Enanta (ENTA) as we announced positive data from a Phase 2a human challenge study of EDP-323, our RSV L-inhibitor. We believe these results are among the strongest ever reported for an antiviral in an RSV challenge study, and significantly unlock further promise of our RSV program, in addition to advancing our leadership role in the RSV treatment landscape,” said Jay R. Luly, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer at Enanta Pharmaceuticals. “With results from our RSVPEDs study of zelicapavir, our RSV N-inhibitor, expected in December, we could potentially have two of the leading clinical candidates for the treatment of RSV with different mechanisms of action, providing us with important optionality. The results of these studies will guide our decisions as we work to develop first-in-disease and best-in-class treatments for patients suffering from RSV.”

