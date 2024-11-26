News & Insights

Enanta price target lowered to $21 from $22 at JMP Securities

November 26, 2024 — 06:25 am EST

JMP Securities lowered the firm’s price target on Enanta (ENTA) to $21 from $22 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. Enanta ended FY24 with cash of $248M and guiding to runway into FY27, and remains on track for results from the pediatric treatment Phase 2 trial of oral RSV N-protein inhibitor zelicapavir next month, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The Phase 2 in high-risk adults is expected to complete enrollment within the North American RSV season, the firm adds.

