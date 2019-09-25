Enanta Pharma's liver disease drug meets mid-stage study goal

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc ENTA.O said on Wednesday its drug to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) met the main goal of reducing levels of elevated liver enzymes in a mid-stage study.

The company said its experimental drug significantly reduced the levels of alanine aminotransferase (ALT) versus a placebo.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

