Enanta Pharma's Earnings Outlook

Enanta Pharma (NASDAQ:ENTA) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2024-11-25. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Enanta Pharma will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-1.16.

The announcement from Enanta Pharma is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Historical Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.38, leading to a 1.17% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Enanta Pharma's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 EPS Estimate -1.45 -1.33 -1.19 -2 EPS Actual -1.07 -1.47 -1.58 -1.33 Price Change % 1.0% -10.0% 1.0% 12.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Enanta Pharma were trading at $9.31 as of November 21. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 1.98%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Enanta Pharma

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Enanta Pharma.

A total of 3 analyst ratings have been received for Enanta Pharma, with the consensus rating being Outperform. The average one-year price target stands at $23.67, suggesting a potential 154.24% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and Macrogenics, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Overview of Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for and Macrogenics, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Macrogenics Neutral 964.81% $108.84M 63.31%

Key Takeaway:

Enanta Pharma ranks in the middle among its peers for Consensus rating. It is at the top for Revenue Growth, indicating strong performance in this area. Enanta Pharma also leads in Gross Profit, showcasing efficient cost management. However, it falls behind in Return on Equity compared to its peers.

Delving into Enanta Pharma's Background

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc is an American biotechnology company focused on the research and development of molecule drugs to cure viral infections and liver diseases. The targeted diseases are hepatitis C, hepatitis B, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, and the respiratory syncytial virus. The novelty of company research is a specific direct-acting antiviral inhibitor against the hepatitis C virus. The company's inhibitors have been developed in collaboration with AbbVie. AbbVie markets the protease inhibitor, paritaprevir, while other inhibitors are in the pipeline.

Financial Milestones: Enanta Pharma's Journey

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Enanta Pharma faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -4.88% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Enanta Pharma's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -126.08%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Enanta Pharma's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -14.38%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -5.58%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Enanta Pharma's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.34. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

