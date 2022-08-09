Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Has Debt But No Earnings; Should You Worry?

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We can see that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) does use debt in its business. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Enanta Pharmaceuticals's Net Debt?

As you can see below, Enanta Pharmaceuticals had US$1.51m of debt, at March 2022, which is about the same as the year before. You can click the chart for greater detail. However, its balance sheet shows it holds US$280.3m in cash, so it actually has US$278.8m net cash.

NasdaqGS:ENTA Debt to Equity History August 9th 2022

How Healthy Is Enanta Pharmaceuticals' Balance Sheet?

According to the last reported balance sheet, Enanta Pharmaceuticals had liabilities of US$30.7m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$17.5m due beyond 12 months. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$280.3m as well as receivables valued at US$47.5m due within 12 months. So it can boast US$279.6m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

It's good to see that Enanta Pharmaceuticals has plenty of liquidity on its balance sheet, suggesting conservative management of liabilities. Because it has plenty of assets, it is unlikely to have trouble with its lenders. Simply put, the fact that Enanta Pharmaceuticals has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Enanta Pharmaceuticals's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Over 12 months, Enanta Pharmaceuticals made a loss at the EBIT level, and saw its revenue drop to US$92m, which is a fall of 2.8%. We would much prefer see growth.

So How Risky Is Enanta Pharmaceuticals?

By their very nature companies that are losing money are more risky than those with a long history of profitability. And the fact is that over the last twelve months Enanta Pharmaceuticals lost money at the earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) line. And over the same period it saw negative free cash outflow of US$91m and booked a US$112m accounting loss. Given it only has net cash of US$278.8m, the company may need to raise more capital if it doesn't reach break-even soon. Overall, its balance sheet doesn't seem overly risky, at the moment, but we're always cautious until we see the positive free cash flow. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. We've identified 1 warning sign with Enanta Pharmaceuticals , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

