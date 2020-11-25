Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Just Reported Earnings, And Analysts Cut Their Target Price

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) shareholders are probably feeling a little disappointed, since its shares fell 6.0% to US$42.89 in the week after its latest full-year results. It was a pretty bad result overall; while revenues were in line with expectations at US$122m, statutory losses exploded to US$1.81 per share. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year. NasdaqGS:ENTA Earnings and Revenue Growth November 25th 2020

After the latest results, the consensus from Enanta Pharmaceuticals' eight analysts is for revenues of US$103.1m in 2021, which would reflect an uncomfortable 16% decline in sales compared to the last year of performance. Per-share losses are expected to explode, reaching US$4.30 per share. Before this latest report, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$104.8m and US$4.33 per share in losses.

The analysts trimmed their valuations, with the average price target falling 9.2% to US$61.63, with the ongoing losses seemingly weighing on sentiment, despite no real changes to the earnings forecasts. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. There are some variant perceptions on Enanta Pharmaceuticals, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$107 and the most bearish at US$30.00 per share. So we wouldn't be assigning too much credibility to analyst price targets in this case, because there are clearly some widely different views on what kind of performance this business can generate. As a result it might not be a great idea to make decisions based on the consensus price target, which is after all just an average of this wide range of estimates.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with the forecast 16% revenue decline a notable change from historical growth of 16% over the last five years. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 21% next year. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - Enanta Pharmaceuticals is expected to lag the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that the analysts made no changes to their forecasts for a loss next year. On the plus side, there were no major changes to revenue estimates; although forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. Furthermore, the analysts also cut their price targets, suggesting that the latest news has led to greater pessimism about the intrinsic value of the business.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Enanta Pharmaceuticals. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here..

We also provide an overview of the Enanta Pharmaceuticals Board and CEO remuneration and length of tenure at the company, and whether insiders have been buying the stock, here.

