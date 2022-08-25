Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: ENTA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $63.60, changing hands as low as $62.97 per share. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc shares are currently trading off about 6.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ENTA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ENTA's low point in its 52 week range is $37.59 per share, with $102 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $63.56.

