ENANTA PHARMACEUTICALS Earnings Results: $ENTA Reports Quarterly Earnings

ENANTA PHARMACEUTICALS ($ENTA) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported earnings of -$1.06 per share, beating estimates of -$1.16 by $0.10. The company also reported revenue of $14,930,000, missing estimates of $16,271,040 by $-1,341,040.

ENANTA PHARMACEUTICALS Insider Trading Activity

ENANTA PHARMACEUTICALS insiders have traded $ENTA stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ENTA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JAY R. LULY (President and CEO) has made 1 purchase buying 45,000 shares for an estimated $256,050 and 1 sale selling 5,142 shares for an estimated $41,444 .

and 1 sale selling 5,142 shares for an estimated . PAUL J MELLETT (Chief Fin. & Admin Officer) sold 2,591 shares for an estimated $20,883

YAT SUN OR (Chief Scientific Officer) sold 2,591 shares for an estimated $20,883

TARA LYNN KIEFFER (Chief Product Strategy Officer) sold 2,283 shares for an estimated $18,400

BRENDAN LUU (Chief Business Officer) sold 2,283 shares for an estimated $18,400

SCOTT T. ROTTINGHAUS (Chief Medical Officer) sold 866 shares for an estimated $6,979

ENANTA PHARMACEUTICALS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 56 institutional investors add shares of ENANTA PHARMACEUTICALS stock to their portfolio, and 58 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

