ENANTA PHARMACEUTICALS Earnings Results: $ENTA Reports Quarterly Earnings

ENANTA PHARMACEUTICALS ($ENTA) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported earnings of -$1.06 per share, beating estimates of -$1.16 by $0.10. The company also reported revenue of $14,930,000, missing estimates of $16,271,040 by $-1,341,040.
ENANTA PHARMACEUTICALS Insider Trading Activity
ENANTA PHARMACEUTICALS insiders have traded $ENTA stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ENTA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JAY R. LULY (President and CEO) has made 1 purchase buying 45,000 shares for an estimated $256,050 and 1 sale selling 5,142 shares for an estimated $41,444.
- PAUL J MELLETT (Chief Fin. & Admin Officer) sold 2,591 shares for an estimated $20,883
- YAT SUN OR (Chief Scientific Officer) sold 2,591 shares for an estimated $20,883
- TARA LYNN KIEFFER (Chief Product Strategy Officer) sold 2,283 shares for an estimated $18,400
- BRENDAN LUU (Chief Business Officer) sold 2,283 shares for an estimated $18,400
- SCOTT T. ROTTINGHAUS (Chief Medical Officer) sold 866 shares for an estimated $6,979
ENANTA PHARMACEUTICALS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 56 institutional investors add shares of ENANTA PHARMACEUTICALS stock to their portfolio, and 58 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 1,038,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,968,500
- ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC removed 1,000,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,750,000
- SOLEUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 785,546 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,516,889
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 701,630 shares (-98.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,034,372
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 514,622 shares (-76.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,959,076
- STONEPINE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 331,900 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,908,425
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC removed 257,884 shares (-78.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,482,833
