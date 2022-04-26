Enanta Pharmaceuticals Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for ENTA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: ENTA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $65.65, changing hands as low as $65.16 per share. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc shares are currently trading down about 6.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ENTA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ENTA's low point in its 52 week range is $40.37 per share, with $102 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $65.67.

