Enanta Pharma Reports Positive Data From Phase 1b Studies Of EDP-514 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ENTA) said the final data for EDP-514 from phase 1b studies in viremic and NUC-suppressed chronic HBV patients, gives the company continued confidence in EDP-514 as a potential treatment for class II hepatitis B virus. At 800 mg, EDP-514 continued to show that it is safe and well-tolerated up to 28 days when dosed alone or in combination with NUC, in the NUC-suppressed patients. EDP-514 has strong antiviral activity across all dose groups, the company noted.

"These data are supportive of a once-daily oral dosing regimen that could provide a foundation for a combination therapy approach to achieve functional cures for chronic HBV patients," said Jay Luly, President and CEO of Enanta Pharma.

