Enagas to invest $836 million in Tallgrass Energy

Nathan Allen Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/David Gaffen

Spain's Enagas said on Tuesday it has agreed to invest $836 million in U.S. oil and gas pipeline operator Tallgrass Energy, as part of a takeover involving other investors.

The group of investors, which includes Blackstone Infrastructure Partners and Singapore's sovereign wealth fund, will buy out Tallgrass' outstanding class A shares before delisting the group, Enagas said.

The deal is set to close in 2020.

