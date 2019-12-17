Enagas to invest $836 million in Tallgrass Energy

MADRID, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Spain's Enagas ENAG.MC said on Tuesday it has agreed to invest $836 million in U.S. oil and gas pipeline operator Tallgrass Energy TGE.N, as part of a takeover involving other investors.

The group of investors, which includes Blackstone Infrastructure Partners and Singapore's sovereign wealth fund, will buy out Tallgrass' outstanding class A shares before delisting the group, Enagas said.

The deal is set to close in 2020.

(Reporting by Nathan Allen; Editing by Tom Hogue)

