Enagas sees 2022 net profit exceeding 430 mln euros target

Enagas expects full-year net profit to exceed its 430 million euros ($461.26 million) target forecast in February, the Spanish gas grid operator said on Tuesday, even after posting lower first-quarter earnings.

The 25% fall in first-quarter net profit to 69 million euros is in line with its own expectations, the company said, adding operating costs rose 26%, including a 12.5% growth in payroll.

For the 2022 full year, the company expects to book capital gains on the sale of assets, including a stake in a gas port terminal and regasification plant in Chile, worth a combined 176 million euros.

($1 = 0.9322 euros)

