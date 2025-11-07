Markets

Enagas Says Musel Energy Hub Terminal Ready To Supply BioLNG To Ships And Tankers

November 07, 2025 — 06:53 am EST

(RTTNews) - Enagas SA (ENG.MC) announced Friday that the Musel Energy Hub terminal is launching a service to supply BioLNG for the loading of this decarbonized fuel onto ships and tankers. Musel Energy Hub is a LNG plant in the Port of Gijon owned by Enagas (75%) and Reganosa (25%).

The service uses the interconnected infrastructure so that the biomethane injected into the gas network can be recognised as BioLNG and supplied via the terminal. The company aims further its aim to contribute to the European decarbonisation goals with this new service.

The new service that was launched on Wednesday meets all the environmental, social and traceability criteria set forth in the International Sustainability and Carbon Certification of the European Union (ISCC EU) and the European Commission.

Musel Energy Hub's new bioLNG service will help to consolidate this growth and lead to further progress in sustainability and innovation, facilitating a cleaner and more efficient future.

