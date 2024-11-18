Enagás S.A. Announces 2024 Interim Dividend

Enagas SA (ES:ENG) has released an update.

Enagás S.A. has announced an interim dividend of 0.4 euros per share for the 2024 fiscal year, with the payment scheduled for December 12, 2024. Shareholders can expect their dividends in line with the company’s regulations, and the total dividend will be reviewed at the upcoming General Shareholders’ Meeting in 2025.

