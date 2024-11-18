News & Insights

Stocks

Enagás S.A. Announces 2024 Interim Dividend

November 18, 2024 — 12:37 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Spain Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Enagas SA (ES:ENG) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Enagás S.A. has announced an interim dividend of 0.4 euros per share for the 2024 fiscal year, with the payment scheduled for December 12, 2024. Shareholders can expect their dividends in line with the company’s regulations, and the total dividend will be reviewed at the upcoming General Shareholders’ Meeting in 2025.

For further insights into ES:ENG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.